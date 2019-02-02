Clear
LP unveils state championship banner

The Athletics had a memorable run to a state championship last season and tonight they were honored during the boys basketball game.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 11:38 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

LYLE, Minnesota -- The 2017-2018 season was the most memorable in program history for the Lyle/Pacelli girls basketball team, winning their first state championship. Today during halftime of the boys game against Schaeffer Academy, that team took to the court once more to unveil the banner commerating the championship season.

It's a night that the former players will never forget.

"It's pretty emotional because you miss out on everything, like I miss being able to play with them," former player Kendal Truckenmiller said. "And it's like a happy feeling being bakc with everyone watching it go down. It's kind of surreal like knowing we won." 

