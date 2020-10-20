LIFE Mower County invites you to stand up against bullying

AUSTIN, Minn. - One in every five students around the country are bullied and right now, as students aren't meeting in school every day, that doesn't mean that bullying isn't happening. In fact, cyber bullying is increasing.

The non-profit LIFE Mower County helps people of all ages with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Wednesday is Unity Day where people across the country will stand up against bullying. On Tuesday, members with LIFE Mower County are holding their own Unity Day in Austin to show the community they're not alone. The executive director, Dawn Helgeson, said there are three main things they want to promote: kindness towards others, acceptance of diversity and inclusion for all. "My granddaughter came to me and it's heartbreaking to see stuff like that happen. So we really need to stick together and continue that fight," explained Helgeson. "With everything going on in the world today, even more now we have to stand together and do what's right."

Helgeson said people, especially kids, are sometimes afraid to say something if they're being bullied. But the most important thing you can do is tell someone close to you what's going on. "I know that kids are sometimes afraid to turn to people, somebody might threaten them or threaten their family or something," Helgeson explained. "And it's a hard thing to do, it was a hard thing for my granddaughter to do, but she really stood up and went to the school and everything. She has a family that supports her, but a lot of kids maybe don't have that. We want people to know that there's people in the community that really care."

Members with LIFE Mower County invite you to meet in the parking lot at 10:30 a.m. for a balloon launch and to spread awareness for bullying. You're encouraged to wear orange because that's the universal color for Unity Day. Even though it will be outside, you're still required to wear a face mask.