LGBTQ group 'Out Rochester' kicks off pride month by cleaning up Mayo Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. - June is pride month, a time of increased visibility for the LGBTQ+ community.

People in Rochester kicked off the month by teaming up to clean up Mayo Park.

Out Rochester is an LGBTQ+ organization dedicated to celebrating and connecting queer people in the Med-City. The group was formed last June, in place of Rochester Pride which was canceled during the pandemic, as a place to connect like-minded people virtually.

Since Rochester's annual pride event isn't happening until September this year, organizers wanted to do some good for the community during the month dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community.

“I think it's exciting to focus on ourselves and do things for ourselves and get people together and celebrate each other but also learn about our past and our fights for the future,” says Madison Kelly, Founder of Out Rochester.

Trash bags and gloves were provided by Cafe Steam, and a group of 15 people gathered to pick up 8 bags worth of trash.

Kelly has a few words for anyone who feels alone in the queer community.

“You're welcome here, you're loved here, I think we don't often see LGBTQ people represented in Rochester and that's one of the goals of our organization, just to create more of a visual representation in Rochester,” she explains.

This was the first in-person event for the group, but they have a virtual LGBTQ-focused conversation series every Wednesday at 6 p-m in June in collaboration with Planned Parenthood.