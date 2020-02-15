Clear

LGBTQ activists, Gov. Walz, demand 'conversion therapy' ban

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image

LGBTQ activists joined by Gov. Tim Walz have rallied at the state Capitol to demand that the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate pass a ban on “conversion therapy” for minors.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) —

It's a practice that seeks to turn gay people straight.

The proposal passed the Democratic-controlled House last year but failed in the Republican-led Senate. Sen. Scott Dibble, a Minneapolis Democrat who is openly gay, says he plans try to get it passed this year.

Walz pointed out to a crowd of about 100 people at Friday's rally that 19 other states have enacted conversion therapy bans, most recently conservative Utah.

