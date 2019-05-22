Kwik Trip veggie trays again linked to salmonella

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kwik Trip has removed some vegetable trays from its convenience stores after several reported illnesses in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Health officials say the Del Monte vegetable trays, which included broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and dill dip, have been linked to salmonella bacteria which has, so far, sickened three people in Wisconsin and one in Minnesota.

Symptoms of salmonellosis are similar to the flu. The same product sold at Kwik Trip stores last June sickened more than a dozen people in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Kwik Trip owns more than 600 convenience stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.