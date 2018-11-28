Clear

Kwik Trip recalls parfaits with trace tree nuts

The product was sold at Kwik Trip convenience stores in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa (Kwik Star) with a sell-by date on or before Dec. 6, 2018.

Nov. 28, 2018

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip Inc. is recalling some parfaits because they may contain undeclared traces of cashews or almonds.

Kwik Trip said Tuesday the convenience store chain is recalling Kitchen Cravings Strawberry and Mixed Berry Parfaits in an 8.25-ounce cup. The La Crosse-based company says consumers who are allergic to cashews or almonds may risk allergic reactions if they eat the product.

Kwik Trip says it recalled the product after a chocolate-covered cashew or almond was discovered in granola mix from an outside supplier. Kwik Trip says it has removed the parfaits from its stores due to the undeclared allergen.

