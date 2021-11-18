Kutzky Park residents say 'noisy' Mayo Clinic shuttles impacting their health

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Residents of the Med City's Kutzky Park neighborhood are speaking out about a noisy disruption in their area.

For months on end, Mayo Clinic employee shuttle buses have been looping around West Center Street and 11th Avenue Northwest every few minutes between 4:30 A.M. and 9 P.M. Neighbors say the noise they produce is impacting their daily lives, and are asking Mayo to make a change.

"This morning, like all of my weekday mornings for the past 18 months, started with a noisy shuttle bus waking me up at 4:30 A.M.," said Laurel Podulke-Smith, a Kutzky Park resident.

Podulke-Smith says the Mayo Clinic buses rumbling down her street are gradually wearing down she and her neighbors, disrupting their quality of life, sleep, and productivity, as well as their mental and physical health.

"I'm hearing that during the summer, during the week, that no one can open their windows." Podulke-Smith continued, "not being able to open windows, not being able to use front porches, back patios, their yards and lawns to enjoy, or for their children to play in. So it really disrupts our ability to use our property, to use our homes to their fullest enjoyment."

The frustration of Kutzky Park residents reared its head during Monday's Rochester City Council meeting as they asked local leaders to lend a hand.

"We in the neighborhood are stunned by the entitlement in this situation. It staggers our sensibilities to experience the appropriation of city streets and the lives and wellbeing of the residents on those streets by a powerful business," said Olmsted County Commissioner Stephanie Podulke, who also lives in Kutzky Park.

During the meeting, another neighbor shared, "this poses a problem to health of the residents, as we've heard, and to the integrity of the neighborhood. The amount of diesel exhaust is certainly a serious problem."

Asked about the concerns of Kutzky Park residents, Mayo Clinic said the following in a statement:

"The current number of buses using the route is higher than usual because of COVID-19 safety precautions on bus capacity. Currently we allow only 12-14 passengers on each bus to ensure proper social distancing during the pandemic. We informed the neighbors earlier this month that we are tentatively scheduled to resume operations at full 30-plus passenger capacity in early-December. This will reduce some level of bus traffic. After which time, we will explore alternative routes to provide some peak time relief to neighbors on Center Street.

While it does not bring immediate relief to the neighbors’ concerns, Mayo Clinic is actively working with the City of Rochester towards the development and implementation of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project along Second Street. Our long-term goal is to incorporate our transportation of Mayo Clinic employees into the BRT line."

Podulke-Smith, however, says she's seen a similar response from Mayo Clinic before, and there's been no change since the neighborhood started voicing its concerns eight months ago.

"Staff shuttling is a wonderful benefit that Mayo clinic offers its employees, and we're asking Mayo Clinic to find a way to move their employees, and use their shuttle buses in a way that doesn't cause harm to Kutzky Park and the people who live here. But it's not only about Kutzky Park, it's about standing with all Rochester neighborhoods, and saying no to any organization that wishes to use residential streets for high volume private, employees shuttle buses," said Podulke-Smith.

The Rochester City Council has now directed staff to look into the issue.