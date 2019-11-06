Kruckeberg sentenced for Dodge County crash that killed mother and her daughter

MANTORVILLE, Minn. - Tanner Kruckeberg was sentenced to 30 days in jail a year for 5 Years and up to 10 years or probation Wednesday after pleading guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in a crash that killed a mother and her daughter.

Kruckeberg, 25, of Dodge Center, pleaded guilty to the September 7, 2018, crash that killed Rachel Marie Harberts of Dodge Center and her 8-year-old daughter Emerson.

Harberts’ 12-year-old son Jaxon was also injured in the collision.

Authorities say Kruckeberg admitted to talking with someone on his cellphone just before smashing into Harberts’ vehicle at the intersection of Highway 14 and County Rd. 3.

Criminal vehicular homicide in Minnesota is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.