Kossuth County murderer gets life in prison

ALGONA, Iowa – A life sentence has been handed down for a Kossuth County killing.
Jeffrey Lynn Winters, 61 of Livermore, was found guilty in October of 1st degree murder. Law enforcement says he shot Randy Merle Page to death in Page’s Lu Verne garage in August 2018.
On Tuesday, Winters was ordered to spend the rest of his life behind bars. He must also pay $150,000 in restitution to Page’s widow.
