Trial set to begin for man accused of Kossuth County murder

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa - Jeffrey Winters, accused of killing 54-year-old Randy Merle Page in August of 2018, goes on trial beginning today in Kossuth County.

Page was found deceased in his garage at 202 Hanna Ave. in LuVerne after a woman reported finding her husband unresponsive, according to court documents.

Police found four 9mm bullet casings near the body.

Law enforcement learned that several neighbors had seen a man matching Winters’ description at the residence.

LuVerne city video captured an older silver Ford Explorer driving in the town before leaving at 5:03 p.m., and according to Iowa DOT vehicle records, Winters owns a 2005 Ford Explorer.

A search of the defendant’s residence at 403 2nd Ave. in Livermore resulted in the finding of an empty handgun holster along with ammunition, according to court documents.

A witness said there was an ongoing relationship between Page and the defendant, according to court records.