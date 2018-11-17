Clear

Kossuth County murder trial is delayed

Defendant waived his right to a speedy trial.

Posted: Nov. 17, 2018 2:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALGONA, Iowa – A North Iowa murder trial is being pushed back into 2019.

Jeffrey Lynn Winters, 60 of Livermore, is charged with 1st degree murder in the August killing of Randy Page, who was found dead in his garage in Lu Verne. Four 9mm bullet casings were found near Page’s body and law enforcement says witnesses report seeing a man who looked like Winters at Page’s home.

Court records state a search of Winters’ home found an empty handgun holster and ammunition.

Winters waived his right to a speedy trial on Thursday and court official say a trial will not be held before May 2019.

