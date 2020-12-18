Kossuth County man sentenced for stabbing his girlfriend to death

ALGONA, Iowa – A Kossuth County man will spend decades behind bars for killing his live-in girlfriend.

Chad David Dietrick, 48 of Lakota, was sentenced Friday to up to 50 years in prison and ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the heirs of his victim, Krista Hesebeck.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says Dietrick stabbed Hesebeck to death on March 3, 2018. Deputies found Hesebeck’s body at Dietrick’s home after responding to a reported domestic dispute. Authorities say Hesebeck was stabbed multiple times in her upper body.

Dietrick pleaded not guilty but a jury convicted him on October 29 of 2nd degree murder.

The judge on Friday ruled Dietrick must serve at least 70 percent of his maximum sentence, which would be 35 years in prison.