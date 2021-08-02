Kossuth County man pleads not guilty to manslaughter

ALGONA, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered in the death of a Kossuth County man.

Robert Dwaine Laverty, 51 of Swea City, is charged with voluntary manslaughter for the death of Casey Tobin. Authorities say there was a physical altercation between the two men on April 3 in Swea City. Court documents state that Tobin punched Laverty, who responded by punching Tobin in the face.

Authorities say Tobin fell and hit his head on the pavement and eventually died from his injuries.

Laverty is scheduled to stand trial beginning October 5.