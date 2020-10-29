Kossuth County man convicted of girlfriend's murder

ALGONA, Iowa – A jury has found a Kossuth County man guilty of killing his live-in girlfriend.

Chad David Dietrick, 47 of Lakota, was arrested on March 3, 2018, after the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office said he stabbed Krista Hesebeck to death. Deputies responding to a reported domestic dispute found Hesebeck’s body at Dietrick’s home. Court documents state she was stabbed multiple times in her upper body.

Dietrick was charged with 1st-degree murder, 2nd-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter. His trial began October 20 and the jury returned a guilty verdict Thursday on the lesser included charge of 2nd-degree murder.

No sentencing date was immediately announced. 2nd-degree murder in Iowa is a class “B” felony, punishable by up to 50 years in prison.