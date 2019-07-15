Kossuth County deaths being called a murder/suicide

DES MOINES, Iowa – The three people found dead July 12 at a home in Kossuth County have been identified.
The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office says Mason Alrik Cederwall, 22, Amy Lynn Manna, 30, and Austin James Bernhard, 30, were all shot to death at 524 S. Morehouse Street in Bancroft. Authorities say Cederwall and Manna were murdered and Berhard committed suicide.
Investigators say Bernhard was Manna’s ex-boyfriend and has been arrested on July 4 for assault and burglary after an incident involving Cederwall and Manna.
