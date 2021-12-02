Kossuth County chase, police gunfire on Thanksgiving leads to arrest, investigation

ALGONA, Iowa – A man is facing multiple felonies and officer-involved gunfire is under investigation after a Thanksgiving chase in Kossuth County.

The Algona Police Department says it was called to the Super 8 Motel on November 25 over a disturbance when officers encountered Juan Cavazos, 30. Police say Cavazos refused to comply with commands and drove his vehicle straight at an officer, which resulted in the officer firing one round at Cavazos.

Algona police say that started a pursuit which ended when Cavazos lost control of his vehicle and crashed in rural Kossuth County. Police say Cavazos was hurt in the crash but was not wounded by the gunfire.

The officer who fired his weapon is identified as Grant Smith. He has been serving with the Algona Police Department since 2011. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to assist with this matter. Results of their investigation will be sent to the Kossuth County Attorney’s Office.

Cavazos has been booked into the Kossuth County Jail for assault on a peace officer using a dangerous weapon, attempted second-degree burglary, eluding, assault with intent to inflict serious injury, and OWI-1st offense.