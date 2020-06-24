Kossuth County calling for coronavirus 'vigilance'

ALGONA, Iowa – Kossuth County Emergency Management is calling for everyone to “stay vigilant” in the fight against COVID-19.

ABATE, a motorcycle rider rights group, is holding its Iowa Freedom Rally in Algona on July 2 through July 4 and David Penton, county emergency management coordinator, wants attendees and residents to remember the coronavirus is still considered a pandemic.

“While there is a desire for normalcy, we need to stay vigilant against the virus,” asys Penton. “We need to continue to practice good hygiene, including covering our mouth and nose when we sneeze or cough. And we need to continue to practice social distancing by staying six feet or more away from another, when appropriate.”

Kossuth County has had 27 positive tests for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Penton says county residents should do their shopping before the Freedom Rally to limit exposure to people from outside the area and continue to wear masks. “Remember, by wearing a mask, you’re not only protecting yourself but your protecting those around you from spreading the disease,” says Penton.