Kossuth County Jail inmate death ruled a suicide

The death of an inmate in the Kossuth County Jail in October has been ruled a suicide.

Posted: Nov 6, 2020 2:06 PM
Updated: Nov 6, 2020 2:10 PM

ALGONA, Iowa - The death of an inmate in the Kossuth County Jail in October has been ruled a suicide.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Friday that Christoper Mark Brunsvold, 44, of Wesley, was booked into the jail Oct. 12 awaiting transfer to the Iowa Medical Classification Center in Coralville to being serving a sentence for a probation violation.

"On the evening of October 16, 2020, Brunsvold reportedly interacted normally with another inmate and jail staff. At 10:30 p.m., Brunsvold and the other inmates were placed in lockdown for the evening. Brunsvold was alone in his cell from lockdown until 7:12 a.m., when he was discovered unresponsive, lying on his back in his bed," the Iowa DPS said.  "The investigation and an autopsy completed by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner determined that Brunsvold’s cause of death was ligature strangulation and the manner of death was suicide."

 

