Kossuth Co. Emergency Management: $2M worth of damage from this week's storm

A storm this week that caused significant damage resulted in around $2M in damage in Swea City, according to Kossuth County Emergency Management.

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 9:58 AM
Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:06 AM

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa - A storm this week that caused significant damage resulted in around $2M in damage in Swea City, according to Kossuth County Emergency Management.

The storm, which hit Tuesday, had straight-line winds of 75 miles per hour with gusts of 95 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Des Moines.

Most of the damage was done to insured properties.

Emergency management said help for manpower to run chain saws and for manual labor came from all over the county, including multiple schools and businesses.

Clean-up finished on Thursday morning.

