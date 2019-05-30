Korean War Veteran throws first pitch at Honkers Baseball game

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This week is the first week for the Rochester Honkers baseball team's 2019 season. For Wednesday's game's senior day, Korean War Veteran Sterling Mestad threw one of the ceremonial first pitches.

"I enjoyed it. Its great. It's an honor," Mestad said about the experience.

The Honkers succumbed to the St. Cloud Rox 3-5.

Mestad says the pitch will earn him bragging rights among his dinner companions at Riverbend Assisted Living.