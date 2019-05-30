Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Korean War Veteran throws first pitch at Honkers Baseball game

Mestad says the pitch will earn him bragging rights among his dinner companions at Riverbend Assisted Living.

Posted: May 30, 2019 10:50 AM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This week is the first week for the Rochester Honkers baseball team's 2019 season. For Wednesday's game's senior day, Korean War Veteran Sterling Mestad threw one of the ceremonial first pitches.

"I enjoyed it. Its great. It's an honor," Mestad said about the experience.

The Honkers succumbed to the St. Cloud Rox 3-5.

Mestad says the pitch will earn him bragging rights among his dinner companions at Riverbend Assisted Living.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
More sunshine with warmer temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local coffee shop collecting donations for students

Image

UMD’s Labovitz MBA Program in Rochester ranked No. 2 in Minnesota

Image

Tracking Heat and Sunshine

Image

Chris' Nelson PM Weather 5/29

Image

Mountain Bike Teams in Rochester

Image

IGHSAU State Golf Results

Image

SAW: Pat Leary

Image

Youngsters learning business through trade show

Image

Mental health panel

Image

Clear Lake man helps rescue missing Hawaii hiker

Community Events