Third annual KoMet Market returns to Kasson-Mantorville High School

KASSON, Minn.- The holiday season is approaching and people aren't waiting to start their shopping. The common area at Kasson-Mantorville High School was filled with vendors on Saturday.

Since 2019, vendors have been selling their merchandise at KoMet Market. The market allows locals to support small businesses and start their holiday shopping early.

"It gives people something to do while it's still beautiful outside. It's a win-win situation for everyone. Our local crafters get to sell some products and our local community gets to purchase some Christmas things," says event organizer Michele Clements.

This year there were 52 booths and more than 45 vendors. Small business owners came to sell books, hats, and holiday decorations. Clements and Carrier saw more people shop at Komet Market this year compared to previous years. Shoppers including Raya Luebbe decided to give the market a try.

"I came out here today because I am family with Creative Change owner Rae Lynn. So I wanted to come, see her, shop, and obviously visit all the rest of the shops. It's been a successful day," says Luebee.

KoMet Market is slated to return November 2022.