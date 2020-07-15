Kohl's to require all shoppers to wear face masks

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Another national retail chain will be requiring customers to wear face masks while shopping.

Kohl’s says the mask mandate will go into effect July 20 at its more than 1,000 stores across the United States.

The company issued the following statement on the new rule:

“Kohl's considers health and safety a top priority, and we have a number of measures in place to prioritize the health and safety of our customers and associates which can be found here.”

“Our associates have been, and will continue to be, required to wear masks while working in our stores. We have also been adhering to applicable state and regional guidelines and asking that customers abide by the face covering guidelines for their local region.”

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, face covering mandates have grown to apply to approximately 70% of our store base, therefore we’ve made the decision to take a consistent approach across our entire store fleet.”

“For those who’d prefer not to shop in store, we encourage customers to visit Kohls.com and take advantage of our new limited-contact Store Drive Up service, among other convenient shipping options.”

“Customers will see signage at the front of the store to inform them of our face covering policy. Store associates have been trained on the new health and safety measures in place, and we have associate greeters at the entrance of each store to welcome shoppers and remind them to wear masks.”