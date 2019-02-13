KoMets wrestling preps for another state title run

KASSON, Minnesota - After three-consecutive state championships, the KoMets are primed for another run. But first, the team has to prepare for the 1AA section tournament.
"We feel real good right now, we're healthy, we're strong," KM Head Coach Jamie Heidt said. "You know we're wrestling well and you know it's just a matter of sharpening up this week and being excited to wrestle. It's that time of the year when being excited to wrestle counts most."
Click on the video tab for more.
