Clear

KoMets volleyball open up season with sweep over Century

Kasson gets a momentum booster with a win over the Panthers.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 10:57 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

KASSON, Minnesota -- Kasson-Mantorville opened up with a big win in their season opener, sweeping Century in three sets. 

The KoMets were a state tournament team in 2018, but lost some key seniors due to graduation. KM showed no signs of inexperience, defeating the Panthers to start the season 1-0.

Kasson will next face Eastview at home Sept. 3. Century will host Farmington on Thursday. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Tracking sunshine, wind, and cooler air for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mabel-Canton volleyball sweeps Century

Image

KoMets volleyball open up season with sweep over Century

Image

Lourdes baseball coach resigns

Image

Highway 65 could be narrowed in the River City

Image

Century's offense stalls, fall to Lakeville North

Image

Going back to school can be mostly

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Log Cabin Motel to be demolished

Image

Honoring the Hero that saved Jaxson Harbert's life

Image

Joe Sestak campaigns in North Iowa

Community Events