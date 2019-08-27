KoMets volleyball open up season with sweep over Century

KASSON, Minnesota -- Kasson-Mantorville opened up with a big win in their season opener, sweeping Century in three sets.
The KoMets were a state tournament team in 2018, but lost some key seniors due to graduation. KM showed no signs of inexperience, defeating the Panthers to start the season 1-0.
Kasson will next face Eastview at home Sept. 3. Century will host Farmington on Thursday.
