KoMet volleyball sweeps Byron 3-0

KASSON, Minnesota -- It's hard to find a more consistent program in volleyball than Kasson-Mantorville. After sweating a tough first set against Byron, the KoMets rolled, taking all three sets to win 3-0.
KM will next face Lourdes on Sept. 24.
Byron will next face Pine Island on Thursday.
