Knowing when it is appropriate to call 9-1-1

Dispatchers could get tied up with calls during a winter storm. When should you reach out for help or call a tow truck yourself?

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 4:47 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's bound to happen sooner or later. Your car spins out into a ditch. Should you call 9-1-1 or not?

If you aren't hurt and don't need the police to help you, it might just be a good idea to call a tow company directly, to avoid tying up the lines. If there is a collision with another car or someone is injured, 9-1-1 is there for you.  Also, most departments have a non-emergency number if you need assistance, but not in a hurry.

Cerro Gordo County Dispatch Supervisor Heather Hahn says during weather events like these, they don't need to bring in extra staff to handle the extra calls.

“We pretty much stay as is. We have it built in so that we can handle the high volume as well as the low volume. So we don't actually bring in a lot of extra staffing for it,” said Hahn.

Hahn also said call volume was pretty much like normal on Friday afternoon. She thinks it could be because people are listening to the warnings and staying off the roads.

