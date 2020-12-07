Know when to ship your Christmas gifts

MASON CITY, Iowa - For some of us, just shopping for Christmas is hard enough. That's just half the battle, when you have to ship presents across the country.

The U.S. Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx all say if you want to ship those packages by ground, you better have them in by December 15th.

Priority Mail through the USPS needs to be sent out by the 19th.

For 3-day shipping, UPS and FedEx say you're still in good shape if you send them by December 21st.

KIMT News 3 spoke with one postal patron who's not too worried about the package push this time of year.

I don't have a lot but I have christmas cards I need to send out, so that's why I got stamps. So, I'll probably have those out by today or tomorrow, so I feel like I'm right on track," said Sara Buehler.

If you really find yourself in a bind, all three do offer some sort of overnight shipping. You'll want to have those in by December 23rd.