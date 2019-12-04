Clear
Know how to properly use a ladder when hanging those Christmas lights

With hanging up Christmas lights outside your home, also comes the safety concerns.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 5:15 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Now is the time for you to hang those Christmas lights outside if you haven't done so already. But the managers from Thomas Tool and Supply want to make sure you're doing it safely. 

Climbing on a ladder is one of the most dangerous things you can do when it comes to any type of construction. 
Before you stand on a ladder, Ryan Wegner with Thomas Tool and Supply, said it's crucial the ladder is on even ground and not on any ice. He also recommends using a ladder anchor that attaches the ladder to the roof to prevent from moving. "Making sure you have the right angle back away from the house and if you can have a spotter when you're on your larger extension ladders, that definitely does help," explained Wegner. 

