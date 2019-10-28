Knitted Knockers volunteers gather in SE Minnesota to help those fighting breast cancer

HARMONY, Minn.- A group of Harmony women is meeting up to change breast cancer survivor’s lives. They’re knitting prosthetic breasts, also known as Knitted Knockers.

Knitted Knockers is an organization that connects volunteer knitters and crocheters with breast cancer survivors to offer free Knitted Knockers to any woman who wants them.

The group in Harmony met for the first time on Monday at Homespun Harmony, where they knitted while sharing stories and laughs.

Marsha Lafreniere is the owner of Homespun Harmony. She hopes that as women’s scars begin to heal, so will their confidence.

“A woman's breasts are who they are. They have them since their teenage years and they grow with them. And when that piece is missing, I imagine it is heartbreaking not only to hear that news to begin with but to follow through with it, and to find that they're gone. So the idea is to bring that confidence back as soon as possible after surgery so they don't feel so different so out of place they don't feel so not themselves ... not as much."

The knockers cost about $6 to make but come completely free to women who need them thanks to the generosity of volunteers.

Anyone is welcome to go to Homespun Harmony to learn to knit, and become part of the group.

If you’d like to knit a pair, request a pair, or just learn more about them, click here.