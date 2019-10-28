Clear

Knitted Knockers volunteers gather in SE Minnesota to help those fighting breast cancer

They’re knitting prosthetic breasts, also known as Knitted Knockers.

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 6:41 PM
Updated: Oct 28, 2019 7:17 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

HARMONY, Minn.- A group of Harmony women is meeting up to change breast cancer survivor’s lives. They’re knitting prosthetic breasts, also known as Knitted Knockers.

Knitted Knockers is an organization that connects volunteer knitters and crocheters with breast cancer survivors to offer free Knitted Knockers to any woman who wants them.

The group in Harmony met for the first time on Monday at Homespun Harmony, where they knitted while sharing stories and laughs.
Marsha Lafreniere is the owner of Homespun Harmony. She hopes that as women’s scars begin to heal, so will their confidence.

“A woman's breasts are who they are. They have them since their teenage years and they grow with them. And when that piece is missing, I imagine it is heartbreaking not only to hear that news to begin with but to follow through with it, and to find that they're gone. So the idea is to bring that confidence back as soon as possible after surgery so they don't feel so different so out of place they don't feel so not themselves ... not as much."

The knockers cost about $6 to make but come completely free to women who need them thanks to the generosity of volunteers.

Anyone is welcome to go to Homespun Harmony to learn to knit, and become part of the group.
If you’d like to knit a pair, request a pair, or just learn more about them, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Tracking the first accumulating snowfall of the season
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Knitted Knockers for Women

Image

Halloween Safety Proclamation

Image

Girls opportunities in sports

Image

A Simple Message to Students

Image

Heating Your Home Safely

Image

Proposing Development Near Diamand Jo

Image

Inside One Discovery Square

Image

Fareway Breaks Ground

Image

Covered Bridge

Image

Social Media Threat Leads To School Fight

Community Events