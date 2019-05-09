Knights softball is getting back into the swing of things

MASON CITY, Iowa – It the first week of softball practice for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and one local team is fired up and ready to take care of last year’s unfinished business.

“We accomplished a lot last year but I think the disappointment from not going all the way is going to drive us even more,” said Newman Catholic second baseman, Erin Smith. “We know what it feels like to be so close but we really want to reach that point of going to state.”

Smith is referring to the high hopes for the Knights this season. After losing some seniors from last year’s team, current senior, Macy Alexander, is confident the team has the right combination of talent and chemistry to reach that next level.

“I just think we’ve got good chemistry throughout the whole team,” said Alexander. “We’ve only had a few practices but it’s pretty obvious that we’ve got great chemistry and we’re going to work well with together.”

Smith says she has been looking forward to this first week of practice because it’s a step toward reaching the team’s goals this season.

“It feels great, I’ve been waiting for it since last season so I’m really excited,” said Smith.

“We talked about it even in the first practice how our goal was to get to state and hopefully win three games at state,” said Alexander.

Newman Catholic opens the 2019 season at home on May 22 against North Iowa at 6:00 PM.