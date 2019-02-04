Knife-waving Mason City man is gong to prison

MASON CITY, Iowa – Waving a knife around is sending a North Iowa man to prison.

Anthony John Klimke, 24 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and interference with official acts. He’s been sentenced to two years behind bars.

Klimke was arrested in December 2018 after Mason City police said he ran from them with a large silver knife in his hand. Officers arrested Klimke on some playground equipment and said he was waving the knife around and refused to follow their commands.

Klimke initially pleaded not guilty on January 4 but changed that to a guilty plea just two weeks later.