Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Knife-waving Mason City man is gong to prison

Police said he would not obey their orders.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 7:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Waving a knife around is sending a North Iowa man to prison.

Anthony John Klimke, 24 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and interference with official acts. He’s been sentenced to two years behind bars.

Klimke was arrested in December 2018 after Mason City police said he ran from them with a large silver knife in his hand. Officers arrested Klimke on some playground equipment and said he was waving the knife around and refused to follow their commands.

Klimke initially pleaded not guilty on January 4 but changed that to a guilty plea just two weeks later.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -18°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -15°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -12°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -18°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -17°
Tracking a breezy and cold night followed by a chance for measurable snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Repair Shops Busy After Extreme Cold

Image

Groundbreaking of multipurpose arena in Mason City

Image

Tracking Several Rounds of Plow-able Snow this Week

Image

Mayo surgeon plays with World Doctor's Orchestra

Image

Super Bowl merch rolls out in southern Minnesota

Image

Business returning to normal at Austin Utilities

Image

Denny's closes after pipe bursts

Image

Home destroyed by fire

Image

Dr Oz - Urgent care or the ER?

Image

Altercation after NIACC men's basketball game

Community Events