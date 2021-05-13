Knife assault sending Rochester man to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Holding a knife to someone’s throat is sending a Rochester man to prison.

Yol Liebwel Chadack, 30, was sentenced Thursday to one year and 11 months behind bars, with credit for 162 days already served. Chadack was also ordered to pay $529.73 in restitution.

Chadack pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for an incident on June 25, 2020, where law enforcement said Chadack pushed a man up against a wall at Meadow Park Apartments and held a knife to his throat. The victim told police he escaped while Chadack carved an “X” into the wall.

As part of a plea deal, charges of threats of violence and disorderly conduct were dismissed for an April 20, 2020, incident where investigators said Chadack threatened to blow up a gas station. Court documents say Chadack was holding a gas nozzle in one hand and a lighter in another at the Holiday gas station in the 900 block of 37th Street NW in Rochester.