Klobuchar's plan would help Alzheimer's patients, caregivers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar has a new plan to help seniors that includes more support for people with Alzheimer's disease and their caregivers.

It's an issue that's personal for the Minnesota senator, whose 91-year-old father is in a memory care facility.

The plan includes new funding for Alzheimer's research and aims to develop a cure and treatment by 2025. Klobuchar would create a refundable tax credit to offset the costs of long-term care, whether it's care at home or in a nursing facility.

Klobuchar's campaign said Friday she would put between $100 billion and $150 billion toward the tax credit. The money would come from eliminating tax exemptions on some capital gains.

The plan includes measures Klobuchar has previously supported regarding Social Security and lowering prescription drug costs.