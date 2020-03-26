Klobuchar's husband released from hospital

WASHINGTON, DC – Senator Amy Klobuchar says her husband has been released from the hospital after being treated for coronavirus.

Klobuchar issued the following statement Thursday:

“Thanks to all who sent kind words and prayers for my husband, John. He has coronavirus and has been in the hospital for pneumonia and low oxygen. He took a good turn, was just released and is now recovering at home. Thanks to those who cared for him and for all front line health care workers.”

The former Democratic presidential candidate announced on Monday that Besser began feeling ill while she was in Minnesota and he was in Washington, D.C. Klobuchar says he quarantined himself immediately and sought the test after he coughed up blood.