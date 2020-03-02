Klobuchar's exit means opportunity for Sanders in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Amy Klobuchar’s decision to drop out of the presidential race just before her home state’s Super Tuesday primary creates an opportunity for Bernie Sanders.

The race had been tightening between Klobuchar and Sanders on her home turf as he surged nationally.

Her decision was part of an urgent move by moderates to unite behind Joe Biden to blunt the rise of the progressive Sanders.

The results on Tuesday night will show whether Klobuchar’s decision clears a path to victory in Minnesota for Sanders, and whether her endorsement of Biden sways voters in a state where his support has been weak.