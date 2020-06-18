Clear

Klobuchar urges Biden to pick nonwhite woman as running mate

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN/New York Times at Otterbein University, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Amy Klobuchar is dropping out of vice presidential contention and urging Democrat Joe Biden to select a woman of color instead.

Posted: Jun 18, 2020 10:42 PM
Posted By: ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHICAGO (AP) — Amy Klobuchar said Thursday that she was dropping out of the running to be vice president and urging Democrat Joe Biden to select a woman of color instead.

The white Minnesota senator, who had seen her prospects fall as racial tensions swept the nation, said she called the presumptive presidential nominee last night and made the suggestion. Biden had already committed to choosing a woman as his running mate.

“I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket," Klobuchar said on MSNBC. “If you want to heal this nation right now — my party, yes, but our nation — this is sure a hell of a way to do it.”

Klobuchar's chances at getting the VP nod diminished after the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis. Klobuchar was a prosecutor years ago in the county that includes Minneapolis, and during that period, more than two dozen people — mostly minorities — died during encounters with police.

Floyd’s death last month set off days of protests across the country and criticism that as the county’s top prosecutor, Klobuchar didn’t charge any of the officers involved in citizen deaths. Officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged with Floyd’s murder, had been involved in one of those cases, the fatal 2006 shooting of a man accused of stabbing people and aiming a shotgun at police.

Klobuchar, 60, was among a large field of Democrats who had sought the 2020 presidential nomination, running as a pragmatic Midwesterner who has passed over 100 bills. She dropped out and threw her support behind Biden before the crucial March 3 “Super Tuesday” contests after struggling to win support from black voters, who are crucial to Democratic victories. Her best finish of the primary was in overwhelmingly white New Hampshire, where she came in third.

The third-term senator had to cancel one of the final rallies of her campaign after Black Lives Matter and other activists took the stage in Minnesota to protest her handling of a murder case when she was prosecutor that sent a black teen to prison for life.

Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina, a close Biden ally and Congress’ highest-ranking black lawmaker, said in the days after Floyd’s death that he believed it made Klobuchar a less likely pick for vice president, though he said she is “absolutely” qualified for the job.

“This is very tough timing for her,” Clyburn said.

Even before Floyd’s death, activists were pushing Biden to consider a woman of color, saying it would help build a multiracial coalition behind the Democratic ticket and motivate people — particularly younger voters — who may be underwhelmed by the 77-year-old former vice president’s bid. The founder of She the People, a network of women of color, called news that Biden had asked Klobuchar to undergo formal vetting “a dangerous and reckless choice.”

“To choose Klobuchar as vice president risks losing the very base the Democrats need to win, most centrally women of color, and could be a fatal blow to the Democrats’ chance to win the White House,” Aimee Allison said in May.

Others wanted Biden to choose a more progressive candidate, who could bring in support from voters who backed Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in the primary. Like Biden, Klobuchar disagreed with Sanders and Warren during the campaign on major issues such as health care, calling “Medicare for All” unachievable and pushing instead for changes to the Affordable Care Act.

Democrats with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press last week that Biden’s search committee had narrowed the choices to as few as six serious contenders after initial interviews. Among the group still in contention: Warren, California Sen. Kamala Harris and Susan Rice, who served as President Barack Obama’s national security adviser. Warren is white; both Harris and Rice are black.

Biden has said he will announce his VP decision by Aug. 1.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 31296

Reported Deaths: 1357
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10415727
Ramsey4079199
Stearns211119
Anoka178691
Dakota177675
Nobles16206
Washington82637
Olmsted81012
Mower7332
Rice7013
Kandiyohi5521
Scott5464
Clay51237
Wright3902
Todd3792
Carver2782
Sherburne2723
Freeborn2350
Lyon2292
Benton1953
Steele1790
Blue Earth1692
Martin1475
St. Louis12714
Cottonwood1150
Watonwan1080
Goodhue977
Pine960
Nicollet9511
Crow Wing9110
Winona8915
Otter Tail831
Carlton810
Chisago811
Polk672
Dodge610
Itasca5912
Unassigned5932
Chippewa581
McLeod560
Morrison541
Le Sueur531
Douglas510
Pennington510
Isanti500
Meeker501
Becker490
Jackson480
Murray430
Waseca340
Faribault300
Mille Lacs281
Sibley262
Rock250
Wabasha240
Beltrami230
Brown202
Fillmore201
Swift201
Norman180
Wilkin153
Big Stone140
Pipestone140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Renville120
Cass112
Pope100
Wadena100
Yellow Medicine100
Koochiching90
Houston70
Clearwater60
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Lake40
Red Lake40
Lac qui Parle30
Cook10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 24392

Reported Deaths: 674
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5244164
Woodbury302641
Black Hawk184356
Buena Vista162010
Dallas103828
Linn103680
Marshall94418
Wapello67826
Johnson6688
Crawford6282
Muscatine57543
Pottawattamie53211
Tama42929
Scott41310
Dubuque39322
Sioux3620
Louisa35413
Story3013
Wright2920
Jasper28617
Washington2099
Plymouth2054
Warren2001
Dickinson1681
Hamilton1300
Allamakee1214
Mahaska10815
Webster1031
Boone1011
Poweshiek958
Clarke891
Clay850
Bremer756
Henry753
Taylor740
Clinton701
Des Moines662
Cherokee620
Guthrie603
Carroll571
Shelby560
Cedar541
Monona520
Franklin510
Osceola490
Benton481
Cerro Gordo481
Monroe486
Hardin460
Jefferson460
Emmet450
Jones410
Marion410
Harrison400
Lee401
Sac400
Buchanan351
Clayton353
Iowa350
Davis341
Humboldt341
Madison342
Lyon320
Pocahontas310
Hancock300
Delaware291
Fayette280
Butler272
Lucas253
Calhoun240
Grundy240
Mills240
Winneshiek240
Greene230
Floyd221
Kossuth200
Ida190
Appanoose173
Page170
Keokuk161
Palo Alto160
Chickasaw150
Audubon141
Cass140
Jackson140
Winnebago130
Adair120
Howard120
Union110
Van Buren110
Montgomery92
Ringgold90
Adams80
Decatur80
Mitchell80
Unassigned50
Wayne50
Worth50
Fremont40
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Active weather pattern this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/18

Image

RST experiencing a decline in passengers

Image

Unemployment claims are higher than expected, by 200,000

Image

Systemic Racism in the criminal justice system

Image

Virtual Military sendoff

Image

Chris' Afternoon Forecast 6/18

Image

A look at the free testing site in Mower County.

Image

Battling racism in Rochester

Image

MN Dept. of Education asks districts to plan for next year

Image

Surf Ballroom Rebounds From Pandemic

Community Events