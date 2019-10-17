Clear

Klobuchar raised $1.1M for presidential campaign post-debate

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN/New York Times at Otterbein University, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The moderate Democratic Minnesota senator was among the top critics of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday, criticizing Warren's health care plan as a "pipe dream."

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she raised $1.1 million for her 2020 presidential campaign in the 24 hours following this week's Democratic debate.

The moderate Democratic Minnesota senator was among the top critics of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday, criticizing Warren's health care plan as a "pipe dream." She also ripped President Donald Trump.

Campaign manager Justin Buoen said late Wednesday the campaign had its best day of online fundraising, surpassing the day she launched her bid in February.

The money is a significant haul for Klobuchar, who raised just under $5 million between July and September. It comes at a critical time, as Klobuchar works to improve her polling numbers to meet requirements to participate in the November debate.

