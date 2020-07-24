Klobuchar participates in round table to tout Biden plan

Earlier this week, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden unveiled a sweeping plan that would see the United States commit $775 billion to expand access to caregiving while also making it more affordable.

The proposal emphasizes tax credits and state funding subsidies to make child care more affordable and accessible. As part of the plan, prekindergarten would be universal for 3- and 4-year-olds.

During a virtual round table today, U.S Senator Amy Klobuchar was joined by a handful of prominent Iowa politicos endorsing the Biden plan.

"In states like Iowa, rural Minnesota, there are all kinds of child care deserts and people don't know how they're going to be able to work," Klobuchar said emphatically. "They may even access a job and, especially during the pandemic, they're trying to work at home and their kids may be home and there is a need for child care, affordable child care for everyone."

Klobuchar broadened the discussion to include the topic of elder care.

"There are a lot of people that are taking care of their kids and their parents at the same time," she said. "And, they want their parents in safe places and what's amazing is a lot of seniors would like to stay in their homes or apartments, but they need services to do that."

Without mentioning the President by name, Klobuchar contrasted former Vice President Joe Biden with President Donald Trump.

"What we want to make sure we have is someone with heart," she said referring to Biden. "Because, unfortunately this President that's there right now has divided people. He's mean to people. And, it's made it much harder for people to deal with the emotional toll of this downturn and this horrible pandemic where they're so isolated as it is. I think Joe Biden brings to this just a different heart, a big heart!"

Focusing a Presidential campaign on child care and elder care is an unusual approach. Biden, though, spent five years as a single parent after his wife and daughter were killed in a 1972 automobile accident. His young sons were both badly injured in the crash and Biden commuted each day from Delaware to Washington so he could be with them. He has acknowledged often that he had a lot of help and support during that time, but has also said it was a tough.