Clear

Klobuchar calls for independent review of black man's case

Amy Klobuchar - AP image

Sen. Amy Klobuchar has asked a top Minnesota prosecutor to initiate an independent investigation into the case of Myon Burrell, a black man who as a teenager was sentenced to life in prison after the stray-bullet killing of an 11-year-old black girl.

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 8:40 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar has asked a top Minnesota prosecutor to initiate an independent investigation into the case of Myon Burrell, a black man who as a teenager was sentenced to life in prison after the stray-bullet killing of an 11-year-old black girl.

Racial justice groups praise Klobuchar's decision.

For more Minnesota news, click here. 

Klobuchar said Thursday in a letter to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman “significant concerns about the evidence and police investigation" had been raised by a press investigation, community members and Burrell's family.

Freeman pushed back.

An Associated Press investigation uncovered major flaws in the case.

Klobuchar faced increasing community pressure to reopen the case, which interrupted her unsuccessful Democratic presidential bid.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 14°
Sunny forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hormel helps puppies find homes

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

1 person stabbed in Rochester

Image

Thursday's section finals & state semifinals

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/5

Image

Preserving newspapers

Image

Sex crimes against children on the rise

Image

"One-of-a-kind" school

Image

Spring Break & Coronavirus

Image

Real ID deadline

Community Events