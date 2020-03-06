Klobuchar calls for independent review of black man's case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar has asked a top Minnesota prosecutor to initiate an independent investigation into the case of Myon Burrell, a black man who as a teenager was sentenced to life in prison after the stray-bullet killing of an 11-year-old black girl.

Racial justice groups praise Klobuchar's decision.

For more Minnesota news, click here.

Klobuchar said Thursday in a letter to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman “significant concerns about the evidence and police investigation" had been raised by a press investigation, community members and Burrell's family.

Freeman pushed back.

An Associated Press investigation uncovered major flaws in the case.

Klobuchar faced increasing community pressure to reopen the case, which interrupted her unsuccessful Democratic presidential bid.