Klobuchar calls death of black man in police custody 'horrifying' and 'gutwrenching'

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar called the video of a black man who died in police custody Monday “horrifying and gutwrenching.”

The video that has caused an uproar on social media shows the man having his neck pushed on by an officer’s neck during an arrest.

The man pleaded for help and said he couldn’t breathe.

He died a short time later.

“We heard his repeated calls for help,” Klobuchar said. “We heard him say over and over again that he could not breathe. And now we have seen yet another horrifying and gutwrenching instances of an African American man dying.

“Every single person in ever single community in this country deserves to feel safe. As the Mayor of Minneapolis noted, this tragic loss of life calls for immediate action.”

Klobuchar is calling for those involved to be “held accountable.”

“Justice must be served for this man and his family,” she said. “Justice must be served for our community, and justice must be served for our country.”