Klobuchar aims for rural voters with farm, health policies

Amy Klobuchar - AP image

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is continuing her outreach to rural voters with the Wednesday release of a plan for revitalizing less-populated areas of the nation.

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 8:00 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is continuing her outreach to rural voters with the Wednesday release of a plan for revitalizing less-populated areas of the nation.

The plan is largely an outline of principles and goals, and it includes a broad focus on agriculture reform and investments in rural health care, childcare and small rural businesses. It encompasses some of Klobuchar's policies or bills she's worked on as senator — including her proposal to expand student loan forgiveness to farmers and other in-demand occupations, and her plan to invest in rural broadband.

Klobuchar will pitch her policy to Iowans on Wednesday, when she kicks off four days of campaigning with a visit to a family farm.

