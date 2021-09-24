Klobuchar, Smith hail $7 million federal grant for Rochester airport

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S Department of Transportation is giving $7 million to the Rochester International Airport.

The grant was announce Friday by U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.

“Critical investments in our infrastructure serve as a down payment on the long-term economic well-being of our state and country,” says Klobuchar. “By investing in the Rochester International Airport, we are supporting the economy of the region and enhancing public safety.”

The grant funding will help the airport extend and reconstruct runways and update taxiway lighting and pavement.

"Rochester International Airport is a major transportation hub in southern Minnesota. In 2018 it reached a new annual record of 366,542 total passengers,” says Smith. “Even during COVID, the airport has continued to serve as an economic engine for the Rochester community by employing local Minnesotans and bringing business and opportunity to the area. This federal funding will help the airport better operate by making runway and taxiway improvements."