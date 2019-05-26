Klobuchar, Gillibrand stop in North Iowa

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Two Democratic women eyeing the White House in 2020 made stops in North Iowa today, and one local family got to hear what both had to say.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota) spoke to a packed room at the home of State Representative Todd Prichard. She addressed her recently announced plan to help farmers by raising the debt limit on farm bankruptcies to $10 million, and increasing access to government loan programs, as well as increasing access to healthcare.

Steve Exline made the trek from Rochester to hear from his Senator, and has a background in farming. He says the Senator's plan would be the best fit.

"This tariff on soybeans is awful. It's destroying family farmers, it's ludicrous. And he's going to pay us to buy our vote...I'm talking about Trump."

She also spoke of a message of unity, which Exline believes is key.

"I like the concept that...the number one thing we have to do is get Trump out of there, and after that, we're good to go and join hands. My daughter asked about Joe Biden. I think he's a great guy, but I think a younger person would be better.

Also in the area was U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (New York). She spoke to crowds in Mason City and Charles City about her work as a Senator, and how she got into the political scene. She also addressed her stance on issues such as global climate chance, immigration reform, and what she called "common sense" gun control reform.

Exline's daughter Michelle Exline Minovi currently lives in New York City, but grew up in Iowa, and is familiar with the Senator's work.

"I know that Senator Gillibrand's policies and familiarity with dairy farmers in Upstate New York is quite strong, so she brings that to the table. But so does [Senator] Klobuchar. Klobuchar has a lot of experience with farming communities and rural communities. It's interesting that they have a lot of similarities."