Klobuchar: Democracy cannot be taken for granted

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar took center stage at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and used her introductory address to remind Americans that democracy cannot be taken for granted.

Klobuchar says the insurrection at the Capitol just two weeks awakened Americans to their responsibility to carry the torch for democracy.

Klobuchar is the ranking Democrat and incoming chairwoman of the Senate Rules Committee.

She was the lead Senate Democrat on the congressional planning committee for the inauguration.

She introduced the Supreme Court justices who delivered the oaths of office and then introduced Biden before his address.