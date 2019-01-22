GARNER, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered in a case of identity theft and buying autos.
Guadencia Pecina Calixto, 40 of Klemme, is now scheduled to stand trial on March 20 in Hancock County District Court on one count of 1st degree fraudulent practice.
Authorities say Pecina Calixto used someone else’s name and ID to buy 10 vehicles worth over $10,000 between May 2016 and November 2018. She’s accused of submitted the phony credentials to the Hancock County Treasurer’s Office.
Related Content
- Klemme woman to stand trial for vehicle fraud
- Klemme woman accused of vehicle purchase fraud
- Not guilty plea in Klemme drug arrest
- Rural Klemme home damaged by fire
- Man sentenced for Klemme drug arrest
- Klemme man facing drug/gun charges
- Accused embezzler to stand trial
- Homeless man to stand trial in attack on Rochester woman
- Austin woman to stand trial for stealing from vulnerable adults
- Rochester woman to stand trial for taking teenager
Scroll for more content...