Klemme woman to stand trial for vehicle fraud

GARNER, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered in a case of identity theft and buying autos.

Guadencia Pecina Calixto, 40 of Klemme, is now scheduled to stand trial on March 20 in Hancock County District Court on one count of 1st degree fraudulent practice.

Authorities say Pecina Calixto used someone else’s name and ID to buy 10 vehicles worth over $10,000 between May 2016 and November 2018. She’s accused of submitted the phony credentials to the Hancock County Treasurer’s Office.