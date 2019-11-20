Klemme woman sentenced for automobile purchase fraud

GARNER, Iowa – Using fake IDs to buy automobiles results in jail time for a Hancock County woman.
Guadencia Pecina Calixto, 41 of Klemme, was accused of using someone else’s identity to buy 10 vehicles worth over $10,000 between May 2016 and November 2018.
She pleaded guilty in May to 4th degree fraudulent practices and was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days in jail, with work release privileges, and six months of probation. Pecina Calixto must also pay a $315 fine.
