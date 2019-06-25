Klemme woman pleads guilty to illegally buying vehicles

GARNER, Iowa – A woman accused of using fake IDs to buy automobiles is pleading guilty.

Guadencia Pecina Calixto, 41 of Klemme, has entered a guilty plea to 4th degree fraudulent practice. Authorities say she used someone else’s identity to buy 10 vehicles worth a total of over $10,000 between May 2016 and November 2018 in Hancock County.

Pecina Calixto’s sentencing is scheduled for November 20.