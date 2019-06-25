GARNER, Iowa – A woman accused of using fake IDs to buy automobiles is pleading guilty.
Guadencia Pecina Calixto, 41 of Klemme, has entered a guilty plea to 4th degree fraudulent practice. Authorities say she used someone else’s identity to buy 10 vehicles worth a total of over $10,000 between May 2016 and November 2018 in Hancock County.
Pecina Calixto’s sentencing is scheduled for November 20.
Related Content
- Klemme woman pleads guilty to illegally buying vehicles
- Klemme woman accused of vehicle purchase fraud
- Klemme man pleads guilty to federal drug and gun charges
- Klemme woman to stand trial for vehicle fraud
- Not guilty plea in Klemme drug arrest
- Two plead guilty in Stewartville vehicle theft
- Rural Klemme home damaged by fire
- Man sentenced for Klemme drug arrest
- Klemme man facing drug/gun charges
- Woman pleads guilty after school bus crash
Scroll for more content...