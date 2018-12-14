Clear
Klemme woman accused of vehicle purchase fraud

Guadencia Calixto Guadencia Calixto

Authorities say she used a fake name and ID.

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 5:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County woman is accused of buying 10 vehicles under a fake name.

Guadencia Pecina Calixto, 40 of Klemme, is charged with 1st degree fraudulent practice. She was charged Friday but authorities say the crime occurred between May 2016 and November 2018. Court documents say Calixto used a fake name and identification at the Hancock County Treasurer’s Office to obtain the titles to 10 vehicles worth a combined total of more than $10,000.

Law enforcement says Calixto obtained the name and ID illegally.

Sunny skies, overnight fog, and above average temps on the way for the weekend.
