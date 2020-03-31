Clear
Klemme man to stand trial for three meth deliveries

Crimes allegedly happened in November 2019.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 1:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A Klemme man accused of dealing meth is pleading not guilty.

Nicholas Jon Modderman, 32, is charged with three counts of delivery of methamphetamine and three counts of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine. Authorities say Modderman was pulled over on November 15, 2019, in Goodell and that started an investigation which found Modderman was involved in distributing meth on three occasions in November 2019.

A trial is now set to begin on April 29 in Hancock County District Court.

