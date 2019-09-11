Klemme man sentenced on federal drug and gun charges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Meth and a stolen gun mean federal prison for a Klemme man.

Jacob Dean Ganseveld, 27, has been sentenced to 12 years and one month in prison after pleading guilty in Cedar Rapids Federal Court to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Ganseveld was stopped in January for multiple traffic violations. An officer’s K9 indicated there were drugs in Ganseveld’s car and a search found eight baggies containing meth, marijuana, multiple syringes, a digital scale with meth residue on it, a revolver, and a box of ammunition. Federal authorities say Ganseveld confessed to distributing meth as part of his plea deal.

After serving his prison term, Ganseveld will be on four years of supervised release.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jack Lammers and investigated by Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Garner Police Department and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.